Home International External source' responsible for -flagged oil blast off Saudi: vessel owner

External source’ responsible for Singapore-flagged oil tanker blast off Saudi: vessel owner

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast on the tanker BW Rhine

A port in Jeddah, . - Picture source: Wiki Commons

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

by Anuj Chopra

An rocked a -flagged oil off the Saudi port city of Jeddah Monday, the vessel’s owner said, in the latest in a series of attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast on the tanker BW Rhine, but comes as Iran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen step up cross-border attacks against Saudi targets in retaliation for a five-year military campaign led by Riyadh.

“BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah… causing an and subsequent fire on board,” its owner, Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia, said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“The crew have extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tug boats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries,” added.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the blast off Jeddah, a key Red Sea port and distribution centre for oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Hafnia reported “hull damage” in the blast, which struck just after midnight on Monday, and did not rule out the possibility of an oil spill.

“It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel, but this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident,” Hafnia said.

- Advertisement -

Dryad Global, a London-based maritime intelligence firm, also reported the latest explosion, saying it struck a vessel while “carrying out operations within the main tanker anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah port”.

But it identified the Dominican-flagged tanker Desert Rose or the Saudi-flagged Al Amal Al Saudi as the possible targets.

Series of attacks
The incident comes after an explosion last month rocked a Greek-operated oil tanker docked at ’s southern port of Shuqaiq, an attack that a Riyadh-led military coalition blamed on Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

No injuries were reported in that blast on the Maltese-flagged Agrari tanker, according to its Greece-based operator TMS Tankers.

- Advertisement -

Last month, the Huthi rebels said they struck a plant operated by Saudi Aramco Jeddah with a Quds-2 missile. Aramco said that strike tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire.

The incidents, which underscore the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, come as the Huthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the military campaign in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is stuck in a military quagmire in Yemen, which has been locked in conflict since the rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014 and went on to seize much of the north.

Riyadh led a coalition that intervened to support the internationally recognised the following year, but the conflict has shown no signs of abating since.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused regional rival Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s , which the United Nations has called the ’s worst humanitarian disaster.

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Mayor of a city in California has Malaysian heritage, makes history as youngest female of colour to hold office

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 -- The new Mayor of Eastvale (Riverside County) in California, Jocelyn Yow, became the youngest...
Read more
Featured News

Is your company embracing the circular economy? Here are four ways you can!

You heard of a circular economy, but what is it exactly and how can it help reduce waste? Well,...
Read more
Featured News

Shoppers flock to England’s reopened high streets as lockdown ends

by Callum PATON Shoppers returned to England’s high streets Wednesday as shops reopened following the end of a four-week coronavirus...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram