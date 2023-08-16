Extradition for Nigerian suspects in ‘suicide’ of Michigan high school athlete

The US Justice Department will extradite two Nigerian men who were responsible for s..tortion a 17-year-old boy resulting in his suicide.

The duo, Samuel Ogoshi, 22 and Samson Ogoshi, 20 from Lagos were flown to the US on August 13 to appear in Federal Court in Grand Rapids. They are being charged with four counts of indictment for the s..tortion of minors and the death of Jordan DeMay, 17 who killed himself with a gun in May 2022.

The defendants tricked him into sending explicit photos of himself and they threatened to share them with friends and family. If convicted they will go to prison for 30 years.

John DeMay’s father spoke to NBC News in May saying, “Here were three Nigerian men that conspired from across the planet, and came into my house in the middle of the night while I was sleeping, and murdered my son.

The FBI also issued a warning for teenagers who are being targeted for s..tortion many of which come from abroad. West Africa was also identified as a hub for cyber criminals who target Americans.

FBI agent Devin J. Kowalski said that financial s..tortion is a global crisis that is wreaking havoc on teens around the world. He also said that the FBI is working with international law enforcement agencies to prevent young people from becoming victims to scams of this nature.

One Senior Justice Department official said, “This case is a huge deal, and it was the result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes, government to government. It really underscores the lengths to which we will go to bring these guys to justice.”

US officials from the Justice Department went to Nigeria earlier this year to conduct an investigation in collaboration with Nigerian law enforcement officers. They are also in the midst of trying to extradite a third defendant, Ezekiel Robert.

