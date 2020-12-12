‘extraordinary-uncertainties’:-harvard-prof-on-covid-19-and-impact-on-mental-health

- Advertisement -

India — There is a need for “unconditional income support” for those who have borne the brunt of Covid-19 crisis, professor of global health, Harvard medical school, Vikram Patel said during the last leg of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

Patel talked about the worsening mental health in society, especially exacerbated by the pandemic. He said that “these extremely extraordinary uncertainties are affecting everyone’s mental health”.

Also read: Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India – Mark Warner

“For those groups of the population whose employment prospects have been extinguished altogether, think the impact (on mental health) is going to be far more serious,” Patel added.

- Advertisement -

Dr Patel said there is the need to normalize conversations around mental health. ” There is never been a better time to seek help (for mental health),” he told HT’s health editor Sanchita Sharma.

He said if someone senses something unusual happening regarding mental health, the best thing would be to talk to someone. He said in India, he has recently noticed a huge change when it comes to reporting mental health issues in media.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd