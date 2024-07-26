In an inspiring yet controversial story that has taken the internet by storm, a 45-year-old Japanese man achieved what many only dream of — financial independence and early retirement. But his path to this milestone was anything but conventional — extreme frugality.

The man, known only by his online alias “The Man Who Will Definitely Resign,” embarked on a remarkable journey two decades ago, with a singular goal- to save enough money to retire early from his high-stress job. His story is a testament to the power of determination but raises questions about the sacrifices one must make for financial freedom.

Is extreme frugality the way to early retirement?

Starting in the early 2000s, he landed a stable job that came with a hefty price — long hours, often stretching into the night. With an annual salary of around five million yen ($32,000), he could have sought a less demanding job. Instead, he chose to endure the hardships and save aggressively, setting his sights on an early retirement.

To achieve his goal, the man adopted a lifestyle of extreme frugality. He moved out of his rented apartment and into a basic company dormitory, slashing his monthly expenses to just 30,000 yen ($190). Furniture and appliances were sourced from discarded items, and he braved the Japanese seasons without air conditioning in summer or heating in winter.

But it was his diet that underwent the most radical transformation. Social media posts show meals that were Spartan at best: boiled rice, a few pieces of fruit or vegetables, and on particularly tough days, a simple energy drink for dinner. His evenings were spent watching prison-themed movies, drawing parallels to his frugal existence.

Goal achieved vs. depreciating yen

The man’s perseverance paid off. This year, he announced that he had surpassed his savings goal, amassed 132 million yen ($640,000), and achieved his dream of early retirement. His journey didn’t end there; it inspired a book on achieving financial independence, adding to his nest egg and allowing him to retire even sooner.

However, the man’s dream of a peaceful retirement may be threatened by the yen’s depreciation. “If the yen keeps depreciating, I’ll never achieve financial freedom,” he lamented. “What have I been working for these 21 years? It’s all meaningless, so tragic.”

The man’s story has sparked a firestorm of debate online, with opinions divided. Some admire his dedication and resilience, while others question the wisdom of such extreme frugality. “His life is truly miserable,” one commenter noted. “His income isn’t low in Japan. He wouldn’t have lost so much if he had invested in gold rather than just saving.”

Regardless of the outcome, the man’s journey is a compelling narrative of personal sacrifice in the pursuit of financial independence. It challenges us to consider what people are willing to give up for their dreams and whether the cost of early retirement is worth the reward.

