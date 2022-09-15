Face-to-face oathtaking of new medical technologists, medical laboratory technicians set

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 15 — New Medical Technologists and Medical Laboratory Technicians are scheduled to take their in-person oathtaking on Oct. 1, 2022, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

In an advisory, the Commission invited all new passers of the Medical Technologist Licensure Exam, as well as those Medical Laboratory Technicians who qualified for the registration without a test to attend the in-person oathtaking.

“[Interested individuals] shall register [online] at least one day before the oathtaking day to confirm their attendance. Please note that the confirmation slots will be limited to 1,796 only,” said PRC.

Meanwhile, attendees are required to bring an original copy of their vaccination card and negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result taken 48 hours before the oathtaking day.

"Those who will not be able to attend the scheduled face-to-face oathtaking may opt to attend the online mass oathtaking on Nov. 11, 2022 or request for a special oathtaking," the Commission added.

