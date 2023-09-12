Jimmy Fallon apologises to Tonight Show employees for ‘toxic workplace’

Late night host Jimmy Fallon has been accused of having a toxic workplace. It is alleged that he is often drunk at work and exhibits erratic behaviour. Employees have been complaining about the depressing workplace atmosphere and the fact that it has affected their mental health.

Rolling Stone magazine reported Fallon as saying in a Zoom meeting on September 7 saying, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad.”

An NBC spokesperson said that the network did want to provide a respectful working environment and that has always been their top priority.

Employees biggest complaint was the big turnover of leadership and the bad moods of Fallon which often affected the atmosphere of the set. Several employees also accused him of being inebriated at work, namely on several occasions in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Two employees also said that Fallon berated a crew member who was handling cue cards during the taping of Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld however jumped to Fallon’s defence saying, “It was not uncomfortable at all. This is so stupid. I teased Jimmy about the flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”

Some employees also called out the Rolling Stone expose saying that it misrepresented their experience which was in fact pretty good.

“I always look forward to coming into work, and it is a true work family. People are people and have good and bad days, but I have to say, I can’t think of any bad days or times I’ve had at this show,” said one employee in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in defence of the show.

The Tonight Show is currently on a break due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes. It will however run until 2026.

Jimmy Fallon has in fact volunteered to launch a podcast called Strike Force Five which will give all the proceeds to writers who have been on strike since May. Fallon joins forces in this endeavor along with other late night show hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

The photo above is from Wikipedia

