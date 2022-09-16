Femi’s Tea Bounces Back With New Store in Changi Business Park

- Advertisement -

Femi’s Tea – famous for its artisan and handmade variety of milk and fruit teas, has bounced back from the adverse effects of the pandemic. Their new store is now located in the Changi Business District.

Femi’s Tea had to close operations like many other businesses due to the pandemic. Their old store was located in the Central Business District. Femi Chen’s perseverance led to the reopening of the business as the effects of the pandemic wore off in the Singaporean business community.

“The pandemic was a tough time for small businesses like us, and sadly I had to close my original outlet at the CBD, as overnight, there was no lunch and walk-in crowd. I spent a few months reeling from the loss but eventually decided that this was what I wanted to do, needed to do, for my loyal customer base who benefitted from our healthier drink options. So, I pulled myself together, with the help of family and friends, to reopen a store. It may not be as prestigious and as large as our original outlet at the CBD, but it gives me a base to restart and continue what I love doing” – Femi Shen.

Keeping The Promise of Handmade and Healthy Tea

Femi’s Tea is owned by Femi Shen – a Chinese national with access to healthy and nutritious ingredients. Traditional drinks and teas are filled with artificial flavours and sugar. These can be harmful to people with health conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Femi’s mission revolves around offering customers a diverse range of teas, focusing on using natural sweeteners and flavours. Femi’s Tea produces its own sucrose to sweeten its drinks. They can also promote weight gain and unnecessary sugar addiction in even the healthiest of individuals.

After experiencing a significant setback during the pandemic, Femi realised that his customers were being deprived of healthier options. This prompted him to take another leap of faith and open a store in the Changi Business District. Customer favourites range from simple herbal teas to nutritious drinks that fitness-conscious customers love.

An Environmentally And Customer Conscious Brand

Femi’s Tea’s reopening was fueled by its desire to keep providing its loyal customers with the best and most nutritious tea blends. Femi’s is equally committed to doing the best for the environment.

Instead of flimsy plastic cups, they give customers a reusable option developed using sustainable materials.

In a fast food and packaged goods market, Femi’s offers wholesome goodness that’s all-natural and free of additives. Femi’s takes online orders on their website and you can view their entire menu here.