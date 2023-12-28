Fencing icon Ivan Lee resigns from position after being suspended

In an unexpected turn of events, American fencing icon Ivan Lee was fired from his position as chair of the USA Fencing Board after being suspended over an alleged violation of the code of conduct.

Having won five national championships, two NCAA Men’s Sabre championships, and an induction into the US Fencing Association Hall of Fame, Ivan Lee is among the most decorated fencers in the country.

Ivan Lee – role model

In September, Lee was elected chair of the board of directors. With all his accomplishments and being a role model to most fencers, many had hoped that he would continue to play a major role in the fencing community for many years to come.

This career, however, turned out to be shorter than most had anticipated.

After his misconduct in regard to the SafeSport Code came to light, the USA Fencing immediately sanctioned the Hall of Famer and suspended him.

“In line with our unwavering commitment to the safety of our athletes and the fencing community, we immediately reported the information to the U.S. Center for SafeSport and have taken immediate action to suspend Mr. Lee,’’ USA Fencing said in a statement.

Although the media tried to get his comment via voicemail and text message regarding this controversy, Lee did not immediately respond.

Lee resigns from position; similar cases arise

Unwilling to bring any more shame to the board, Ivan Lee resigned from his position as chairman, dampening the mood of the US fencing community just before Christmas.

In light of Lee’s situation, this also brought attention to other fencers who, for breaking the code of conduct, have also had to deal with similar consequences.

American fencer Curtis McDowald, who made headlines earlier this year for his violent outburst at Pan American Senior Championships, has also been temporarily suspended by USA Fencing.

Meanwhile, Alen Hadzic and Mauro “Maher” Hamza have both been deemed ineligible to compete by Safesport because of cases of sexual misconduct.

