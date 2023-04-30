Feng shui expert reveals 3 interior trends that must be avoided

A happy home is a comfort to all and part of that is ensuring balance and harmony in all aspects of the home. Feng shui experts say that not all home décor trends are suitable if you want to have harmony in your life and home.

What is Feng Shui? It is an ancient Chinese traditional practice of arranging your home and living space based on affinity with the surroundings. A lot of it is also based on common sense and practicality.

Home Heart Feng Shui expert Jemma went on TikTok to share home trends that are actually bad Feng Shui. What are these?

Feng Shui Glass Dining Tables

Jemma says that dining tables should always be made of wood as wood represents support and stability. Glass dining tables are fragile and therefore not suitable. Interior design expert Anna Elkington concurs, “Glass dining tables are inherently frowned upon when it comes to creating a well-balanced and harmonious dining room. Glass tables are known to create negative and nervous energy which often overwhelms a space.”

Elkington also goes on to say that round tables are a better option as it has a better flow of chi (energy). Rectangular tables with sharp corners can create a harsh atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

Mirrors should always be solid. Jemma says that it should always reflect your whole self. “Looking back at a broken and distorted reflection can confuse and disrupt the flow of chi, leaving you unsettled,” she said.

Elkington says that for those who really like art deco then perhaps opt for a larger mirror to limit the distortion.

Low hanging pendant lights

This is a big no-no as well from a Feng shui perspective.

“In Feng shui terms, this is a poison arrow putting downward pressure on you while you sleep,” emphasizes Jemma.

“Your bedroom should be an oasis of calm and provide the ability to escape from everyday life, therefore it is important to have good Feng shui in your room. However, low hanging lights above your bed can lead to pressure and mental stress making it hard to achieve a calm atmosphere,” says Elkington.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo is from Unsplash

Related Posts

No related posts.