Fire on IndiGo flight cause of full emergency at the Delhi airport

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi IGI’s airport after a suspected fire on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo airlines flight 6E 2131 on Friday night. The flight was grounded after the suspected spark.

On Twitter, a user shared a video purportedly of the flight, describing it a “scary experience on Delhi runway.”

“Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened,” the user, @PriyankaaKumarr, tweeted.

HT could not independently verify the authencity of the video.

Responding to one of the passengers, who tweeted a video ostensibly taken from inside the plane, of ‘fire’ on the runway, IndiGo wrote on its official Twitter handle: “Ma’am, we regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. The flight experienced an engine stall during take off roll. The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. We understand that all passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. For immediate assistance, you may reach out to our team members at the airport.”

