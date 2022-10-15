Increased flights in the Asian region may not result in lower airfares just yet

- Advertisement -

Airlines are adding more flights to Asia. According to a CNBC report, Singapore Airlines and Scoot announced that they are adding dozens of flights to cities across Asia.

With increasing demand and less border restrictions, both airlines have announced more flights between Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. In addition to that, Scoot is also flying to Yogyakarta and Pekanbaru twice a week in October as well.

Although most of the flights are back to their original route, Scoot is also adding a few new routes, it will fly from Singapore to Lombok and Makassar, Indonesia. It is also adding a non stop flight to Sapporo for travelers who want to go skiing in Japan.

Flights to China are also in demand with Singapore Airlines resuming its flights to Beijing last month. It will start flying to Chengdu, with a second weekly flight to Shenzen. Scoot currently flies to four Chinese cities with flights to Wuhan and Zhengzhou starting this week.

Another budget airline that is ramping up its flights is Phillipines’ Cebu Pacific which will fly from Davao to Singapore this month. Air Asia is resuming its original flight schedule between Malaysia and Indonesia with a new route from Penang to Bali.

Cathay Pacific’s HK Express has announced its plan to add more than 400 flights linking Hong Kong to Singapore, Bangkok and several Japanese cities.

The million dollar question is will airfares come down with more flights? Expedia Group global air Vice President James Marshall said in an interview with Squawk Box Asia that limited flights was one of the reasons prices were high.

“The fact that airlines are increasing their capacity is a very good thing. But as for whether flight prices are at their peak right now it is very difficult to say.”

Some industry experts said that the lack of staff would mean air fares will continue to rise due to low supply combined with high demand. So cheaper airfares are unlikely in the immediate future.

“Airlines in Asia-Pacific have been very careful on how they manage the increase… ensuring that they get staffed at the right level so we don’t end up with operational issues that we’ve seen in other regions,” said Marshall.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Law student tries to cheat in exam by engraving answers onto pens

Related Posts