Food and mental health, what’s the connection and what’s good to eat

What does food have to do with mental health? There is such a thing as eating to live and living to eat. The former keeps us healthy and the latter well, it keeps us overweight and conversely unhealthy most likely. So the phrase you are what you eat has a lot of truth to it.

Diet is also very much connected to our emotional and mental well being and choosing food that helps us includes eliminating food that causes inflammation. Inflammatory foods have often been linked with anxiety and depression.

For A Better Mental Health

Below is a list of some the foods that promote emotional and mental well being:

1.Nuts and seeds

For brains friendly foods (mental health) look not furthers than nuts and seeds.

“Chia seeds, hemp seeds and ground flax seeds are all excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain health and fight inflammation.

“All seeds like chia, flax and hemp as well as sunflower seeds and hemp, as well as sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds include and abundance of nutrients that support mental health and mood, such as magnesium, B vitamins and iron,” said Nichole Deandra, MS RDN and author of The Fiber Effect.

In addition according to a 2022 study, consuming half a cup of walnuts daily is said to improve mental health and reduce stress in college students.

2.Green tea

Beverages like green tea also help. Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD from Sound Bites Nutrition says, “A systematic review found that green tea drinkers had lower rates of depression.”

The reason is because of an amino acid called L-theanine.

“This amino acid works by releasing levels of certain chemicals in the brain such as serotonin and dopamine. These help the body deal with stress, increase cognitive function, influence mood and improve sleep.”

3.Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines and tuna help prevent cognitive decline. This could be another food that helps with mental health.

“The brain is made predominantly of fat and omega-3s are used to build brain and nerve cells. Not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids from foods like fatty fish is linked to poorer cognitive health and even depression,” said Sarah Schlichter who is co-host of the Nail your Nutrition podcast.

4.Broccoli

“Broccoli has been associated with better brain performance and mental health due to its anti-inflammatory effects. Broccoli is also high in Vitamin K which has been linked to improved mental health,’ said Schlichter.

ANXIETY

5.Beans, peas and lentils

Equally underestimated is the power of pulses. These are an excellent source of fiber and protein.

“Research shows that high fiber foods may help to reduce anxiety, boost cognition and support a happy mood. A possible mechanism is fiber’s effect on feeding healthy gut bacteria, which supports short chain fatty acid production, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

6.Tofu

Tofu is a great source of tryptophan which our bodies need to make the feel good neurotransmitter called serotonin. Use it as a substitute for cheese or make a delicious curry.

7.Oats

Kim Kulp from the Gut Health Connection says that oatmeal can do wonders for the gut which help produce neurotransmitters like dopamine and GABA.

“Oats, especially when uncooked such as in overnight oats, contain resistant starch. This type of starch resists digestion and becomes food for gut microbes, which can produce neurotransmitters dopamine and GABA. Both of these substances can communicate with the brain through our nervous system to help improve anxiety and depression.”

8, Blueberries

Feeling sad? Reach out for some blueberries and uplift yourself.

“Blueberries are high in antioxidants and flavonoids, which have been associated with a lower depression risk, especially in women,” says Schlichter.

