Food stamps become £100k/month doing side hustle

Food stamps can turn into hundreds of thousands of euros just by doing a side hustle you think you’re best at!

Rebecca Goodwin’s food stamp days are over when she began her OnlyFans page. Today, she makes a monstrous £100k/month selling adult content. Aside from the huge income, she now owns a £230,000 house and a £45,000 Porsche. Not bad for a 28-year-old single mother of two girls.

Anxious about a £15,000 debt, she decided to start the “OnlyFans” as a side hustle.

“I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1.6k in the first 10 days. It was madness.”

Rebecca says having a four-bedroom home and a fancy car were acquisitions she would never have dreamt of three years ago.

“I was looking for things I could do from home……I knew Only Fans was a massive risk but I was desperate.”

But the ‘desperate’ are not the only ones going into side hustles to survive.

Would you believe even celebrities do extra gigs to keep income streams flowing?

Side hustle during tough times

A number of local celebrities in Singapore have taken on side hustles in an effort to maintain various income streams flowing during these tough times.

For some, it is about additional earning power. For others, it means skill development, widening horizons, and finding new audiences. These they believe are the best pay-offs.

In Singapore, a good example is actor Terence Cao turned live-streamer who now sells seafood and luxury goods. He believes it is an engaging recipe that serves both the wide and niche markets, having both necessity and luxury in mind.

The 54-year-old actor has Chanel and Hermes bags, as well as diamonds, twice a week, as part of an exclusive partnership between his live e-commerce company Sibay Shiok and luxury retailer Lovelotsluxury.

Another example is celebrity couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling who have been dating for four years when they co-founded the bird’s nest brand House of the Swiftlet in January 2019.

Nick handles administration and bookkeeping, while his girlfriend took care of the marketing and creative side.

Amid hectic filming schedules, the two Mediacorp celebs made effective use of their free time in between shooting Channel 8 dramas and earning additional income on the side.

There are less-known but larger-than-life side hustle activities that side-hustling aspirants can take ideas from:

Jason Saddler

On January 1, 2009, Jason Saddler began a side hustle that would eventually earn him more than $1 million, just for wearing t-shirts. On that day, he charged a company $1 to wear their shirt and post a photo on his website, IWearYourShirt.com. Each day of the year, the price went up by $1 until he was paid $365 by the sponsor on December 31st.

Advertising and promotions for Jason’s creative business increased and was able to raise his fees. The business’s popularity and viability rose when he hired other people to wear shirts for him and had multiple sponsors every day. Aside from wearing the shirts, he would photograph himself in these shirts, share the photos through social media, and host a brief video chat on his website where he would talk about the business.

Ryan Kaji

Ryan Kaji got his start on YouTube when he was just three years old with his parents posting videos of Ryan taking his toys out of the box. The YouTube channel that was initially titled “Ryan ToysReview” is now named Ryan’s World. The channel has now expanded to include some educational videos, like science experiments. Currently, the channel boasts over 27 million subscribers.

In 2018 and 2019, Ryan was the highest-earning YouTube star, earning a reported $22 million in 2018 and $26 million in 2019.

Joel Young

In 2013, Joel Young and his wife Jenna had nearly $50,000 in debt. As part of his work as a pastor, Joel hired a freelancer on Fiverr.com to record a voiceover for the church. That led him to wonder if he could do voiceovers himself as a way to make some extra money and pay off debt.

Joel earned $400 in his first month on Fiverr, much more than he and Jenna were expecting. After working to grow the business with late nights and working whenever he was able, Joel’s side hustle income eventually caught up to the salary he was making as a pastor. In 2015, he left his job and pursued his side hustle on a full-time basis.

From 2013 – 2019, Joel made over $1.5 million from his work on Fiverr and was featured on CNBC. He also runs Jump Start Video, a company that creates explainer videos for clients. Many of Joel’s voiceover clients also needed help creating videos, so offering video services was a natural choice for his business.

Between the income from Fiverr and his own website, Joel’s business now earns more than $50,000 monthly in profit.

Side hustle as a trend

Following one’s passion as a side hustle is becoming the trend today, especially among young people, employment experts told CNA.

Experts say that one reason why this trend has surfaced is because of flexible work schedules that open up tough opportunities. In addition, a lot of companies no longer have clauses in job contracts that control such practices.

Talking to CNA, a work tactician/planner said that “With more millennials in the workforce, the objective of juggling two jobs is no longer just for survival or a display of dissatisfaction from benefit compensation,” said Mr. Adrian Tan, a ‘Future of Work’ strategist with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

“If their day-to-day job is unable to satisfy their craving and have the option to turn passion into an additional income, why not?” Tan added.

“Put simply, these serious leisure activities often showcase individuals’ competence in specific crafts. Furthermore, it allows them to autonomously express an authentic side of themselves, which gives them a strong sense of self-fulfillment,” he told CNA.

What are you waiting for? Find a side hustle now and make your 8-5 job salary turn into a wagon containing thousands of dollars or euros each month!

