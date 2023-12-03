Food that appear healthy but are really not

There are several types of food out there that we think are healthy and good for us to eat but we are sadly mistaken.

We should be wary of certain types of food that are not good for us but we have been taught that they are. California-based doctor, Mijjin Brown says that things like fruit juices and fruits are not necessarily good things, especially from an insulin resistance perspective.

“Did you know that some fruit juices have as much sugar as a can of soda?,” says Dr Brown who has more than a million views on Tik Tok.

“Fruits today, even veggies today, are nothing like they were a long time ago in nature. Most were small, fibrous and not too sweet but fruit today is crazy.

“They’ve been engineered to be bigger, sweeter and less fibrous, all of which impact our blood sugar levels.

Dr Brown advocates for fruits like mangoes, pineapples, bananas and grapes to be treated as a dessert. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans however advocates 2 cups of fruit per day.

He also rules out oat milk. The high levels of carbohydrates and sugars don’t do you any favors despite the popularity of this product being touted as a health product.

There are preservatives, emulsifiers and thickeners in it. Similarly the doctor also denounced oatmeal which although it is low glycemic, flavored versions of it often come with way too much sugar.

Another tricky food that has been touted as healthy are rice cakes. The fact that it low calorie makes people think it’s a good option but it lacks fiber and has way too many carbs.

She says it hard to fill up on it unless you add avocado or nut butter for protein or fat which helps.

Dr Brown’s videos received a lot of flak as popular health foods and even fruits have been denounced.

She however has one good comment for her detractors, “eat everything in moderation” then.

She also suggests substituting juices with whole fruit and having sugar free almond or coconut milk and plain yoghurt instead of flavoured yoghurt.

“I want to inform people of the impact of some ‘healthy’ foods on the metabolic health. You can still eat them but be mindful,” she says.

