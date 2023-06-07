Fox News has turned WOKE with PRIDE MONTH, current audience plans on ABANDONING channel 

The story progression of Fox News wanting to be a woke news organization seems to be true. Prior to this, conservatives were merely speculating that Fox is becoming woke. This is all stemming from the firing of Tucker Carlson. It seems that the main audience of the news channel are flocking to Twitter for information.

Fox News is now joining the list of companies facing a boycott campaign following its support for Pride month. In recent months, conservatives are calling for boycotts against well-known brands like Bud Light, Target, and Hershey’s due to their associations with LGBTQ individuals or their recognition of the LGBTQ community.

Fox News is now facing criticism from some individuals who accuse the media outlet of aligning with the woke movement. Furthermore, it seems that a significant portion of people are finding it odd that the news corporation is turning to this.

Twitter users react to Fox News turning woke

Fox News has officially embraced the 'woke' agenda! Viewers were left scratching their heads as anchors now introduce themselves with their preferred pronouns and provide live updates on trending social justice hashtags, and the 'fair and balanced' slogan was replaced with 'woke… — Truths Unveiled (@JamesAllenAtlas) June 6, 2023

Conservatives are now scratching their heads with this information. Previously, when Tucker Carlson was on their network, it would be near impossible for people to introduce themselves with their pronouns. However, it seems that the newly woke network is embracing this idea to the maximum.

So forced indoctrination is your stance? Well okay then, comrade. I think you're on the wrong feed. — Derek Andrasic (@wi_export) June 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

It is unclear whether this comment is satire or a serious one, but this Twitter user claims that all corporations should follow in their footsteps. Following that, if a company refuses to do so, they should receive fines. Conservatives who are taking this seriously state that this is indoctrination.

Only in an attempt to regain viewers but it’s too late..legacy media is dying and what you described / what we’re seeing..is it’s death throes 💀 — Chris Rosa (@TheRealKingRosa) June 6, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users state that it seems that Fox News and CNN are turning into the opposites of what they are. However, more comments state that the traditional media is a dying form, and a new form of media will take over. This can include newer media agencies or media agencies on social media.

Because their agenda is to liberalize both Christians and Muslims and make them submit to the satanic LGBT mob instead of God. — Chadiban (@chadiban313) June 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

Another user is asking why there is a Muslim person in the background of the LGBTQ+ poster as they are typically not fond of the community. Others respond that there is apparently a secret agenda to convert Christians and Muslims into the woke mob.

Read More News







Related Posts