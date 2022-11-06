Frogs and super ring add colours to election campaign

- Advertisement -

Frogs, or katak in Malay, appear to be a popular theme for opposition parties to TS Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional, with supporters of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional heckling his candidates for defecting after the BN’s historic defeat by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2018.

In addition to the chants, Pakatan supporters mocked Barisan Nasional supporters and candidates by saying, “Where is Bossku?” while eating super ring at some nomination centres.

Bossku is the moniker used by jailed ex-PM Najib Razak who believes ‘cash in king’ in Malaysia.

Chants of frogs were heard at many nomination centres. Anwar Ibrahim, opposition leader and head of the PH is contesting a difficult seat in Tambun, in the state of Perak. His aim is to show the country that he is fighting the ‘frogs’ in their ‘stronghold’.

This has galvanised PH troops on the ground with the chants of ‘katak’ to heckle Muhyiddin’s candidates across the country.

It is a colourful election, but it lacks the drama that the public was accustomed to in 2018 when Perikatan’s controversial celebrity brother Azwan Ali decided to withdraw from the elections this year.

He wanted to run against his powerful brother Azmin, who left opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s party to join a coalition government known by Pakatan supporters as the backdoor government.

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse an emotional crowd in Sabah’s interior district of Tenom yesterday afternoon. The crowd had become unruly due to dissatisfaction with an election candidate.

Anti-riot police were dispatched to disperse large crowds carrying the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat flag.

The crowd became agitated and emotional when the returning officer did not announce the candidates until after noon.

According to a Parti KDM source, PKDM president Datuk Peter Anthony’s nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer due to his court record. This made his supporters unhappy.

Meanwhile, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was leading a procession to the nomination centre at the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur Training Institute on Saturday to submit her nomination form for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat when her identity card went missing.

“I slipped my identification card into the Election Commission pass, but it fell out during the procession.”

Fortunately, it was found. After the nomination of candidates for the P124 Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency, the Pakatan Harapan candidate told reporters, “What an agonising moment!”

When the PKR advisory chairman entered the nomination centre, the absence of her identity card triggered a frantic search by about 200 supporters, and the card was eventually found by a supporter.

On the other hand, a PH candidate brought an old copy of his identification card to the nomination centre, causing the opposition coalition to lose its first seat in the elections.

Manolan Mohamad, a former senator and PH candidate, arrived at the nomination centre with his old identification card (IC).

The Electoral Commission officers denied his application to run as a candidate in the Pahang constituency. His address on the identification card differed from what he had previously declared.

But the chants of frogs will not stop until election day.

