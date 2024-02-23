Tested positive for COVID, 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas withdraws from her first competition in eight years

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the 2012 Olympic gymnastics champion unfortunately withdrew from the next Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a recent social media post. Douglas, 28, was eager to show off her abilities in three of the four events at the Winter Cup. This would be her first competitive gymnastics competition since the 2016 Summer Olympics when she was instrumental in the American team’s victory.

Douglas shared her disappointment on Instagram, saying she was “crushed” by the unanticipated event but promising her fans a quick recovery. The rising star in gymnastics is training hard in Texas and is eager to go back into the ring soon.

Gabby out – who will lead the way?

The Winter Cup is the first major test for American gymnasts hoping to earn a berth on the Olympic team for this summer. It’s the main warm-up event, providing an opportunity for athletes to show off their skills and polish routines in anticipation of the highest level of competitive gymnastics. The road to the Olympic podium begins at the Winter Cup, and the country watches with bated breath for the show to begin as gymnasts attempt to make their marks in the record books of athletic achievement.

Gabby is taking a short break, but in the meantime, Suni Lee, the current Olympic champion, is taking center stage as she prepares to show off her skills on the uneven bars and beam. After a difficult year battling health concerns that limited her training schedule, Lee is excited to compete for the first time since the 2023 U.S. Championships at this much-anticipated tournament.

Fans and rival athletes in Louisville will be enthralled by the 20-year-old athlete’s tenacity and resolve. Not to be outdone are strong competitors like two-time world championship gold medalist Skye Blakely and previous NCAA champion Trinity Thomas.

