gal-gadot-sends-love-to-heart-of-stone-co-star-alia-bhatt-as-she-announces-pregnancy-with-ranbir-kapoor

India — Actor Gal Gadot has reacted to the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child. On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and surprised everyone with the news of her first child. She shared a picture of herself during her ultrasound in a hospital and wrote, “Our baby coming soon.” Ranbir could be seen with her with his back to the camera. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy)

Reacting to Alia’s post, Gal Gadot joined several celebrities who dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. Sending her love for the family, the Wonder Woman star dropped red heart emojis in .

Alia and Gal will be collaborating for the first time in the Tom Harper film, Heart Of Stone. It will mark Alia’s official entry in Hollywood. The film also stars Jamie Dornan and will be released on Netflix. Alia was in London for the shooting of the film and sharing updates on social media regularly.

Talking about Heart of Stone, Alia had previously said that her decision to choose a film is based on whether she will enjoy it or not. Referring to the international debut, she told News18, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia first started dating when they began working on their forthcoming film Brahmastra in 2017. The two married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence Vastu. Their wedding was attended by a few guests, mostly their family and close friends from the film industry.

Their film Brahmastra will release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.