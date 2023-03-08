Game of Thrones star gets hitched

Congratulations are in order to Natalie Dormer and David Oakes. Dormer is known for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Media outlets reported that the pair got married last month and celebrated the moment with an intimate dinner at Roth Bar&Grill in Bruton, Somerset.

They share a two-year-old daughter together.

A source told MailOnline, “Natalie and David kept the wedding very low-key, they didn’t want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember. They just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they’re very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony.”

They had an intimate and private ceremony

Oaks posted the message to his Instagram stories: “Contrary to recent reports about us getting married, three weeks ago we entered into a civil partnership during an intimate and private ceremony in Bath – and we couldn’t be happier!

“Thank you for respecting our family’s privacy. D and N.”

Dormer – who was previously engaged to director Anthony Byrne, 47, before they split in 2018 after an 11-year relationship – started seeing David in 2019 after starring together in the play ‘Venus in Fur’ in 2017

The daughter is a Covid baby

The Game of Thrones star joked she had their daughter in January 2021 during lockdown as there was “nothing else to do”.

She added: “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché. She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a Covid baby!’

“I think there’s going to be lots of Covid babies, because what else can you do?”

Game of Thrones and Mother issues

The Game of Thrones star had also complained about not getting enough sleep. “She’s an absolute joy – I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because the sleep deprivation is something else.”

Dormer admitted acting may now be tougher with a child. “I’m going to find it very difficult, I think, you don’t want to warp the childhood experience,” she said.

But she confessed that she may move back into theatre to take advantage of the more child-friendly hours on offer.

