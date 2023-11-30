Bill Gates says 3 day work week very achievable goal in view of AI

Microsoft founder Bill Gates appears to be very much in favour of a three-day work week saying it’s an achievable goal. Speaking to Trevor Noah on his podcast, What Now?, Gates said that AI could lead to a three-day work week.

He also mentioned that if handled well, AI revolution won’t cause rampant job loss.”If you Zoom out, the purpose of life is not just to do jobs,” he said.

In a perfect society where machines can make food and we don’t have to work as hard, he said, it could lead society to a three day workweek.

He said job displacements would happen but they can be managed.

“If it proceeds at a reasonable pace and the government helps those people who have to learn new things, then it’s all good,” he said during the podcast.

Gates: AI to free up human labor

Gates said that AI would free up human labor. “The demand for labor is still there if you match the skills to it. If you ever get beyond that, okay, you have a lot of leisure time and have to figure out what to do with it.”

According to a Bankrate survey conducted in August, 90% of working adults in the United States prefer working only four days a week.

A lot remains to be seen as far as Gates’ assessment goes. The World Economic Forum 2020 Future of Jobs reported that AI may replace 85 million jobs by 2025.

In May 2023 alone AI replaced 4,000 jobs.

Ivanti Chief Product Officer Srinivas Mukkamala said that the widespread adoption of AI would likely lead to a potent increase in global inequity as those with access to AI would likely race ahead.

