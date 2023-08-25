Giuliani faces humbling mugshot as legal battle unfolds over election case

The once-revered former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, internationally recognized as “America’s Mayor,” found himself captured in an unsmiling mugshot, a stark reminder of the legal battle he faces.

Mugshot: Giuliani’s legacy

The photograph, emanating an air of gravity, was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s office, casting a shadow over Giuliani’s legacy.

Giuliani stands accused of orchestrating an unlawful attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a charge that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Addressing reporters as he left his Upper East Side residence to surrender to authorities in Atlanta, Giuliani displayed a mixture of defiance and dismay.

“They’re going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me like people won’t recognize me,” he remarked with a tinge of irony, underscoring the striking contrast from his days in the public eye.

The legal saga unfurled as Giuliani, 79, was indicted alongside former President Donald Trump, 77, and a group of 17 others, including Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff. The gravity of the situation was undeniable as the former mayor turned himself in at the Fulton County jail, subsequently being granted release on a $150,000 bond.

The former Manhattan federal prosecutor, renowned for his crusade against organized crime, found himself charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations (RICO) law. This very law, akin to the federal statute Giuliani once employed to dismantle the New York mob, was now aimed at him.

Giuliani: Still innocent after mugshot?

Facing a total of 13 charges, Giuliani staunchly maintained his innocence, vehemently opposing the case put forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

With a fervor that echoed his legal career, Giuliani remarked, “You find a prosecutor who has a better record than mine in the last 100 years. Bet you don’t. Or mayor,” projecting an air of defiance amidst the storm.

Giuliani’s legal entanglements had already cost him the suspension of his New York law license due to his alleged “demonstrably false and misleading statements” following the 2020 election.

