Dan Goldman says Trump the sole culprit for derailed border deal

In a fiery appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Democratic lawmaker Dan Goldman placed the blame squarely on former President Trump for the derailed U.S.-Mexico bipartisan deal.

Goldman asserted that GOP senators, swayed by Trump’s influence, are abandoning the carefully crafted agreement to deny President Joe Biden a policy win in an election year and fuel Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Dan Goldman: ‘Trump wants problems to persist’

Goldman minced no words, declaring, “The only reason this has been derailed is because Donald Trump does not want Republicans to solve our problems. He wants the problems to persist so that he can use it for his election campaign.”

Former President Trump has been vocally opposing the border deal, contending that it would weaken the border and branding it unnecessary. Despite some pushback from a few GOP senators, Trump took to Truth Social to emphasize his stance, stating, “A border bill is not necessary to stop the millions of people… It is an invasion that no country has ever had to endure.”

Politicizing the issue

Negotiations on both sides of the aisle have been diligently working on finalizing the details of the bill, but Trump’s shadow looms large over the process. Goldman criticized the GOP for what he termed as “politicizing” the issue, accusing them of deeming the bipartisan legislation unnecessary to shift the narrative.

Over the weekend, Trump seemingly embraced the role of the scapegoat, stating, “A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”

The U.S.-Mexico bipartisan deal is now caught in the crossfire of political maneuvering, conflicting rhetoric, and the lingering influence of the former president. In the days ahead, the public will witness whether compromise and cooperation will triumph over partisan agendas and campaign strategies.