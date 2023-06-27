Selena Gomez breaks up with Zayn Malik, dumps Gigi, Dua Lipa

Recently Selena Gomez has unfollowed several celebrities on Instagram including Zayn Malik sparking curiosity among fans about the status of their rumoured relationship. This move has led to speculation about a potential breakup or Gomez’s desire to emphasize her single status.

While Gomez tends to stay away from social media controversies, she has been involved in recent discussions regarding alleged mean behaviour from Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner towards her. The eyebrow controversy surrounding this issue ultimately led Gomez to delete her TikTok account.

Nobody knows why

Fans noticed Gomez’s quiet unfollowing of Zayn Malik on Instagram, with PopFaction, a celebrity news fan account, pointing out that he was no longer among her followers. However, Gomez still remains among the followers on Malik’s account. Additionally, Gomez has also unfollowed Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya, raising questions about her motivations behind these actions.

This development comes a few weeks after Gomez openly declared her relationship status in a TikTok video. In the video, she enthusiastically shouted, “I am single!” while watching a soccer game. She playfully added, “I am just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.” Gomez captioned the video with, “The struggle man lol.”

Rumours of dating

It’s worth noting that dating rumours between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik started circulating in March of this year after they were seen spending time together at a restaurant. According to sources, the singers appeared cosy and were even seen kissing during their dinner date. Before being linked to Zayn, Gomez was rumoured to be involved with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

In response to Gomez unfollowing Zayn and other celebrities on Instagram, netizens have expressed a mixed reaction.

While some people seem surprised about her decision to unfollow Dua Lipa and Zendaya, others support Gomez’s actions. One netizen commented positively, saying, “Good for her.”

Read More News

The photo above is from Instagram

