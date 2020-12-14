good-news-for-nature-lovers:-rare-himalayan-serow-caught-on-camera-after-many-years.-watch

Home International Good news for lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on after...

Good news for nature lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on camera after many years.

An appearance of a goat with long, donkey like ears, and a habit of standing with forelegs astraddle, make the Serow an ungainly goat antelope

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

International
, Dec. 13 — If you are looking for news to cheer you up, this incident of a rare captured on may just be the one for you. A shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda the known as Himalayan Serow. The clip has now captured the attention of netizens.

The , shared on , a glimpse of the animal carefully walking along a steep ledge. “Good news for lovers. Near threatened (IUCN Status) Himalayan Serow sighted & videographed after many years. An appearance of a goat with long, donkey like ears, and a habit of standing with forelegs astraddle, make the Serow an ungainly goat antelope,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on December 13, the clip by Nanda has garnered over 2,400 views. “Absolutely rare sighting,” wrote a user. “Amazing,” commented another.

Images of the animal were also shared by news agency ANI. According to the caption, the animal was been spotted at Hurling village in Spiti valley.

What are your thoughts on this rare sighting?

