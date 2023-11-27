Gorgeous Gomez is casually dating. No pressure to be in a relationship now

In the dating scene, Selena Gomez is taking a relaxed approach, according to a source speaking with ET. The 31-year-old star of “Only Murders in the Building” is casually dating but isn’t zeroed in on committing to a serious relationship.The insider mentioned, “Selena is casually dating and doing well. She’s focused on herself without feeling pressured to be in a relationship. Right now, her priority is what’s best for her, maintaining clear boundaries, and finding her own happiness, which her friends and family fully support.”
In the past, the 31-year-old dated pop star Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. A source said that the former Disney star is doing well and does not feel pressure to change her relationship status. Gomez wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that she like being alone too much.
Back in September, she playfully confirmed her single status in a self-deprecating TikTok video, where she lip-synced to a track joking about not having a boyfriend.While she’s embracing her single life, Gomez remains a supportive friend. According to another ET source, she’s cheering for her friend Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, seeing it as genuine and respectful. Gomez and Hadid are happy for both Swift and Kielce, recognizing how well he treats her.