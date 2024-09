Gorgeous Gomez is casually dating. No pressure to be in a relationship now

In the dating scene, Selena Gomez is taking a relaxed approach, according to a source speaking with ET. The 31-year-old star of “Only Murders in the Building” is casually dating but isn’t zeroed in on committing to a serious relationship.The insider mentioned, “Selena is casually dating and doing well. She’s focused on herself without feeling pressured to be in a relationship. Right now, her priority is what’s best for her, maintaining clear boundaries, and finding her own happiness, which her friends and family fully support.”