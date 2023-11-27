Celebrity Entertainment USA

Gorgeous Gomez is casually dating. No pressure to be in a relationship now

ByLydia Koh

November 27, 2023
Gomez, Hailey
In the dating scene, Selena Gomez is taking a relaxed approach, according to a source speaking with ET. The 31-year-old star of “Only Murders in the Building” is casually dating but isn’t zeroed in on committing to a serious relationship.The insider mentioned, “Selena is casually dating and doing well. She’s focused on herself without feeling pressured to be in a relationship. Right now, her priority is what’s best for her, maintaining clear boundaries, and finding her own happiness, which her friends and family fully support.”

Gomez still gorgeous

Recently, Gomez shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram Story. Throughout this year, Gomez has been seen with Drew Taggart from Chainsmokers in January and was spotted kissing Zayn Malik during a dinner date in NYC in March. However, her relationship status hasn’t changed. With regards to dating Taggart, it was reported that they had a ‘very casual and low-key’ connection. A source said that the duo were not trying to hide their relationship by sneaking around at members only club.

Pop star, surgery
Photo: Instagram/Selena Gomez

No pressure to change relationship status

In the past, the 31-year-old dated pop star Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. A source said that the former Disney star is doing well and does not feel pressure to change her relationship status. Gomez wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that she like being alone too much.

Back in September, she playfully confirmed her single status in a self-deprecating TikTok video, where she lip-synced to a track joking about not having a boyfriend.While she’s embracing her single life, Gomez remains a supportive friend. According to another ET source, she’s cheering for her friend Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, seeing it as genuine and respectful. Gomez and Hadid are happy for both Swift and Kielce, recognizing how well he treats her.

Recently, Gomez and Swift had a fun night out in NYC alongside Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid, enjoying their time together at the hotspot Zero Bond.

