Ryan Gosling’s daughters think that it was ‘weird’ of him to play Ken in Barbie

Ryan Gosling has opened up about his daughters’ reactions to his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie.” The actor, who has two daughters with Eva Mendes, shared that his girls, Esmeralda Amada, 8 and Amada Lee, 7, provided inspiration for his performance.

Eva and Gosling met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011.

Gosling Becomes Ken

The father of two made his formal Ken debut last night at the Los Angeles premiere of summer’s most anticipated film and he shared about his children’s reaction to the film.

Gosling revealed to Entertainment Tonight on the pink carpet how much his girls have seen of Barbie, which hits theatres on July 21.

While they had seen parts of the film and found his role funny, Ryan isn’t sure if he’ll let them watch the entire movie just yet.

Inspiration for him

“They’ve seen a lot of pieces of [the film],” Ryan said, revealing that his children “helped me a lot with it.”

“They were [a] huge inspiration for me,” added the father of two saying that their view came in handy when it came to giving him the best Ken possible.

Ryan was asked if his daughters found his role funny and he said that they did. “Unless it wasn’t. And then I worked on it.”

Weird that he played Ken

Ryan made his official Ken debut at the pink-themed premiere in Los Angeles, where he honoured his family by wearing a necklace with an “E” for Eva.

Private relationship

In response to fan comments, Eva explained that they don’t attend events together, except for one red carpet appearance during the promotion of their film “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2012.

