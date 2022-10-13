Grand Wave K-pop Music Festival happening in Malaysia in November 2022

- Advertisement -

This coming November 2022, the Grand Wave K-pop Music Festival is happening in Malaysia at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach. The lineup of K-pop idols include

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

SODA (DJ)

EXO’s CHEN

B.I

GOT7’s Youngjae

Park Bom of 2NE1

SHAUN

Details about ticketing have not been released yet but fans can look out for it soon. K-pop fans in Malaysia can look forward to watching their top idols live. The music festival is slated to be held on November 19, 2022. These seven K-pop stars have been announced and there is no news if more stars will be announced or not.

Hyoyeon, also known as Kim Hyo-yeon is a South Korean singer, dancer, DJ and TV personality from top girl group Girls’ Generation. She has been in the group since August 2007.

DJ Soda, also known as Hwang So-hee is a South Korean DJ who is popular for DJ-ing in Asian music festivals such as S20 Songkran Musical Festival. Chen, or Kim Jong-dae is a South Korean singer and songwriter who debuted in the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo in 2012. He is also part of subgroup Exo-M.

B.I, or Kim Han-bin is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He was a contestant on Show Me the Money 3 in 2014. Got7’s Youngjae, also known as Choi Young-jae is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor.

He is the main vocalist of Got7. South Korean girl group 2NE1’s Park Bom, also known as Bom will be also appearing at the music festival.

She debuted her musical career in 2006. SHAUN, whose real name is Kim Yun-ho is a South Korean singer-songwriter, music producer, and DJ. He debuted in 2010 as the keyboardist and backup singer of the indie rock band The Koxx.

B.I continues his takeover of the Internet with the viral song BTBT featuring DeVita. Chen from EXO continues to be popular with his appearance at the recent Best of Best Bangkok concert. Park Bom also reunited with 2NE1 for a memorable Coachella performance.

Sunway Lagoon has been selected as the venue due to its attractions and central location. There is a mall and hotel connected to the amusement water park. For many years countless artists from all over the world have performed at the venue.

Ticketing is not available yet for the music festival but it is believed that Grand Wave will announce the ticketing information soon. The months of November and December is going to be exciting for Malaysian K-pop fans.

From November 6-11 there will be a Korea Fest and MOKKOJI KOREA is happening on November 12-13. December will see Epik High, DPR, and GOT7’s Jackson Wang performing their hits and meeting fans on their respective tours.

