Guandan: Cracking down on the ‘throwing eggs’ obsession is China’s latest worry

China’s state-backed media has launched a series of scathing commentaries aimed at curbing a widespread obsession that has gripped the nation’s officials and citizens alike. But this isn’t about literal egg-throwing; it’s about a poker-like card game known as “guandan,” which translates to “throwing eggs” in Chinese.

‘Throwing eggs’ phenomenon

Guandan, a game that combines strategy with a dash of luck, has swept across China, captivating an estimated 140 million players from all walks of life, including business tycoons, the youth, and even primary school students. The game’s popularity has extended to China’s Communist Party officials, as reported by various media outlets.

However, the Beijing Youth Daily newspaper has sounded the alarm with three consecutive commentaries, published from August 5 to August 7, warning of the potential dangers of guandan addiction and its impact on work ethics and social dynamics. The articles suggest that the game could be fostering a culture of corruption and laziness, dubbed the “lying-flat culture,” where leisure and entertainment take precedence over productivity.

The newspaper’s first commentary acknowledged guandan’s rise as a “healthy and intellectual form of entertainment” but expressed concern that it has become a new obsession for public officials, businessmen, and the youth. The article described how guandan addiction is eroding the work ethic of cadres and how non-players might be missing out on networking opportunities, given the game’s role as a “social tool”.

The second commentary intensified the criticism, linking guandan to the “lying-flat” or “tangping” trend, where individuals opt out of the rat race and prioritize leisure. It warned that when this mentality meets guandan culture, it could lead to a shift in values, with leisure and entertainment becoming the main focus.

‘Guandan’ for political advancement?

The final commentary took a more serious tone, suggesting that guandan could be used as a means for political advancement or to gain favour for resources and projects. The article claimed that in such circles, what is formed isn’t genuine friendship, but alliances based on fame and fortune.

This shift in attitude towards guandan comes at a time when China, under President Xi Jinping, is waging a relentless battle against corruption. The campaign, which began in 2012, has been noted for its unprecedented scale and duration by analysts.

The game, which originated in Jiangsu province in the 1960s, has only recently gained national prominence, thanks to its introduction to other regions by locals. It has traditionally been popular in the financial sector and has even seen a surge in interest among schoolchildren, raising concerns about its appropriateness for young players.

Despite the game’s popularity and the establishment of a guandan sports association in Shanghai, the latest developments indicate a significant shift in the government’s stance towards this once-celebrated pastime.

As China continues to grapple with the challenges of balancing entertainment with productivity and integrity, the fate of “throwing eggs” remains uncertain.