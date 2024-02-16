;
Guide to 12 global events in 2024 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold across 5 continents

February 16, 2024
The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold assumes a central role as the Tokyo Olympics (July 26–August 11, 2024) approach. Twelve events spread over five continents will feature fierce competition among athletes from all around the world, including Olympic champions and up-and-coming talent.

These events offer the opportunity to earn significant prize money in addition to World Athletics ranking points. Athletes compete not only for glory but also for the coveted qualification spot for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, raising the stakes considerably. Prepare yourself for an exciting global display of athletic prowess and perseverance.

Join the World Athletics Continental Tour, which consists of four exciting divisions: Challenger Meets, Silver, Bronze, and Gold. While the Silver, Bronze, and Challenger tournaments provide valuable ranking points for the path to Paris 2024, the Gold Tour is the ultimate and offers the maximum points for Olympic qualification.

Athletes compete fiercely to win glory on the international scene, and each level brings a different complexity to the game. Prepare for the ultimate road towards your Olympic aspirations and victories in 2024 in Paris.

As the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024 gets underway on February 15 at Melbourne, Australia’s Maurie Plant Meet, get ready. Athletes take a two-month rest following this heart-pounding start before the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 14, 2024. Taking a break now will help prepare for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will take place from March 1–March 3, 2024. Athletes vying for the coveted indoor title will face a fierce season of talent and rivalry!

Gold Coast Athletics World Athletics Continental Tour Schedule

The FBK Games and Gyulai István Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix will kick off your athletic adventure in July, and they will prepare you for the ultimate competition, the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića in Zagreb, Croatia, on September 8, 2024. Come experience an exciting display of international athletic brilliance that will end with a victory and skill celebration on the bright grounds of Zagreb. Don’t pass on this incredible show.

Date Event Location
February 15, 2024 Maurie Plant Meet Melbourne, Australia
April 14, 2024 Botswana Golden Grand Prix Gaborone, Botswana
April 20, 2024 Kip Keino Classic Nairobi, Kenya
May 18, 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix Los Angeles, United States
May 19, 2024 Seiko Golden Grand Prix Tokyo, Japan
May 28, 2024 Ostrava Golden Spike Czech Republic
June 9, 2024 USATF New York City Grand Prix New York, United States
June 18, 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games Turku, Finland
June 21, 2024 Irena Szewinska Memorial Bydgoszcz, Poland
July 7, 2024 FBK Games Hengelo, Netherlands
July 9, 2024 Gyulai István Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix Székesfehérvár, Hungary
September 8, 2024 Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića Zagreb, Croatia

