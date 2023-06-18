BEWARE: Habits that keep you MISERABLE always

Feeling sad? Lonely? Angry for no reason at all? Perhaps, you have habits that keep you miserable always. What are they?

Habits of dwelling on the past

Saying things such as “We used to…” or “I should have…” or “If only…” usually mean you are continuously ruminating over past mistakes, regrets, resentments, and past events. These can prevent personal growth and can keep you stuck in a cycle of negativity.

Waiting for the future

One of the easiest miserable habits to develop is the “I’ll be happy when…” mentality.

Is it promotion, more money, or a new relationship? Waiting for these places too much focus on circumstances, and happier conditions don’t necessarily result in better circumstances.

Don’t spend your time waiting for something that may never happen. Instead, put your attention on enjoying the NOW because the future is unpredictable.

‘Keeping up’ with the Joneses

Numerous studies have demonstrated that having material possessions won’t make you happy.

Relentlessly chasing things can make you feel unhappy because you’ll discover that you’ve gained them at the expense of the real things that can make you happy — friends, family, and hobbies.

Negative self-talk

Persistent self-criticism, putting oneself down, and focusing on flaws can lead to feelings of unhappiness and low self-esteem.

Endless complaints

Habitually focusing on what’s wrong in life without actively seeking solutions can create a negative mindset and drain your energy.

Comparing always

Constantly comparing yourself to others, particularly through the lens of social media, can erode self-confidence and foster feelings of inadequacy.

Perfectionism

Setting unrealistically high standards for yourself and striving for perfection in everything can lead to a sense of never feeling good enough.

Avoiding challenges

Avoiding situations that push you out of your comfort zone hamper personal growth and prevent you from experiencing new opportunities for happiness.

Holding grudges

Holding onto anger, resentment, or grudges can keep negative emotions alive and hinder healing.

Lack of gratitude

Don’t constantly focus on what’s lacking, instead, be thankful always for what you have.

BREAKING these habits takes time and effort. Cultivating compassion, engaging in regular physical activity, and developing gratitude, can help promote a more positive and fulfilling life.

