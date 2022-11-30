Hailey Bieber isn’t pregnant, bump is an ovarian cyst the size of an apple

- Advertisement -

Hailey Bieber has clarified that she isn’t pregnant. The bump in her stomach area is in fact an ovarian cyst.

Justin Bieber’s wife and model posted on Instagram stating that it has caused her much discomfort.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” she said.

Hailey Bieber also added the phrase “not a baby” in her caption placing the words near her tummy region.

“It’s painful and aches and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Bieber underwent heart surgery a few months ago after a blood clot that escaped from an open flap caused stroke-like symptoms. She said she was grateful that they found it.

Hailey Bieber had been having breakfast with Justin Bieber when she started having stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to hospital.

In a Page Six report, the model said that her doctors had to do a procedure where they used ‘a button’ to close the flap in the heart.

“I’m really relieved I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and live my life,”

Justin Bieber said his wife’s situation was really scary.

“Most of you probably know or have seen news about my wife… but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing. The singer said during a concert in Denver and posted his statement on Instagram as well.

Hailey Bieber has been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2022 mainly due to her skincare and cosmetics line, Rhode Skin.

