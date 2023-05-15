Why is Hailey Bieber so frightened of having children?

Model Hailey Bieber recently opened up about the future of having a family with her husband Justin in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I literally cry about this all the time,” Bieber, 26, said, while laughing.

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Hailey and Raising Kids

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she continued. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The model shared how in April this year she received online attention after fans of Selena Gomez thought Bieber was mocking her on TikTok. Justin and Gomez dated on and off for almost 10 years before he settled down with Hailey and they cannot seem to shake the association.

She said she use humor to cope with her feelings because it’s hard for her to be vulnerable sometimes. - Advertisement - She added that this year has been really tough, facing some of the most difficult challenges in her adult life and feeling very fragile mentally and emotionally.

The model expanded on what she’d meant while talking to the UK publication.

How others think

She added, “People say, ‘Oh, you think we feel bad for you?’ And I get it. It’s just sad sometimes that that would be how people feel about you wanting to express your emotions.”

Bieber also talked about her mini stroke in March 2022, and how she wanted to encourage women to “get the information they need” from their doctors due to misinformation spreading about her condition.

Photo above is from Instagram

