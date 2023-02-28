Hailey Bieber Under Fire for Allegedly Shading Selena Gomez On Instagram Story Post

Hailey Bieber is under fire after allegedly shading Selena Gomez on her Instagram stories. The unspoken feud between the two have sparked a rivalry among their individual fan bases to an all time high. Fans of Selena are accusing Hailey’s squad which includes Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner of bullying the singer/actress.

Their feud intensified recently. According to the Daily Mail, Selena Gomez announced that she will be taking a break from social media after she came to the defence of her friend Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, was after an old video surfaced of Hailey Bieber mocking Swift during a rap battle on the show ‘Drop The Mic.’ To which she used to co-host with Method Man.

In the clip, Method Man teased a rap battle that was filled with mean lyrics about a celebrity, drawing comparisons to Swift’s music. Hailey then proceeded to mime making herself vomit.

Selena, who is known to be a close friend of Taylor Swift, comments on the post. She said, ‘Sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.’ The comment quickly went viral. Fans interpreting it as Selena calling out Hailey’s behaviour towards Swift.

The comment also fueled speculation about the nature of Hailey and Selena’s relationship. Some fans are suggesting that there may be tension between them. It is well known that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have history together. This could be the cause of this whole thing to intensify.

Opinions about Hailey shading Selena

this drama may be dumb…but i will be tuning in — 「A」 (@anb________) February 27, 2023

- Advertisement -

Hailey Bieber uploaded an Instagram story posting a solo version of Rema’s Calm Down. The popular version of the song features Selena, and it appears that Bieber refuses to listen to her rival’s work. Fans are stating that this feud is “dumb” but at the same time it is entertaining.

Muting this idc abt either of them + they’re both grown as hell to be acting like this — samira 🍂 ITS SNOWING!¡ (@YOVNGROY4LS) February 27, 2023

Selena fans are accusing Hailey for being a bully. They are citing that she is not leaving the Wizards of Waverly Place actress alone. Another fan states that they are muting this tweet as it is infuriating that two grown adult women are fighting over petty things.

i thought SG and HB made up? they made a video together a couple of months back .. are they fighting again ? — ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) February 23, 2023

- Advertisement -

Fans are calling out Kylie Jenner for bullying Selena as well. Moreover, the massive hate the Jenners are getting from this is previously unimaginable. According to fans, Kylie Jenner is the new “mean girl” of the celebrity world. However, there are other fans that claim Selena and Hailey are actually on good terms.

Read More News

Related Posts