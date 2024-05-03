Halle Berry champions menopause awareness at Capitol Hill

Halle Berry, the renowned actress, stood alongside a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill Thursday, rallying for groundbreaking legislation to allocate $275 million towards research and education on menopause.

In an impassioned speech outside the Capitol building, the 57-year-old Berry boldly declared her menopausal status, igniting laughter and applause from the assembled crowd. “I’m in menopause, OK?” she proclaimed. “The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens.”

“My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me,” she revealed in a conversation with First Lady Jill Biden earlier this year. “That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform.’ I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.”

Propelled by Berry’s impassioned plea, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska introduced a legislative proposal earmarking $125 million for clinical trials and medical research on menopause.

The remainder of the funding would bolster efforts in menopause detection, diagnosis, physician training, and public awareness campaigns.

Halle Berry on menopause

“Menopause is not a bad word, it’s not something to be ashamed of, and it’s not something Congress or the federal government should ignore,” asserted Murray, echoing Berry’s call for proactive action.

The bipartisan bill has garnered support from 17 senators, transcending party lines and gender divides. Sen. Murkowski emphasized the importance of securing backing from male colleagues. “If men went through menopause, we would have adequately and appropriately funded the research decades ago,” she remarked pointedly.

As the momentum for menopause advocacy builds, fueled by Berry’s testimony and bipartisan collaboration, there is hope for a future where women’s health receives the attention, funding, and support it deserves.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Read More News