Get a pass to hangout at posh hotels with ResortPass

If you love 5 star hotels and often think, “If only I could afford it….”. The ResortPass option maybe just the thing for you.

The start-up company gives people the option to purchase day passes to more than 900 hotels and resorts. These include big names like Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, W Hotels, Hyatt hotels, Fairmont and Westin.

With the passes, users have access to amenities such as pools, spas and fitness centres without having to shell out big bucks. ResortPass itself serves as a marketplace teaming up with hotels for which they take a cut out of each booking.

ResortPass in 35 US states

According to TechCrunch, depending on the property a day pass can range from $25 to $100 per adult. ResortPass currently operates mostly in the United States in 35 states but it will soon enter markets such as the Caribbean, Mexico and Puerto Rico eventually expanding into Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

The concept was founded by Amanda Szabo in 2016. Its Chief Executive Officer Michael Wolf said that the hotels were seeing extremely strong performances outside the US.

“Some properties in Puerto Rico are among the top-performing hotels in the entire system,” said Wolf.

He added that it was interesting to note that the majority of ResortPass users were locals who want to experience the amenities of hotels in their own city.

“Our local users never had the opportunity to access the hospitality industry locally. They thought they had to get on a plane to enjoy those sorts of amenities.”

In addition travellers who stay at a Airbnb in a city but would still like to enjoy the luxuries of a hotel can opt for this option to enjoy the pool or fitness centre for example.

Wolf said that ResortPass aims to “emulate the normal operating flow of a hotel” so that the guests simply blend in. According to Wolf most people hear about this option through word of mouth.

