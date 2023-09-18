Why does it get harder to stand up as you age

As we age our bodies tend to get stiffer and less flexible. One of the reasons why standing gets harder is because tendons get tighter around the joints and the cartilage also deteriorates. In addition there is also a reduction in synovial fluid within the joints.

We also have less muscle mass as we get older especially around the quadriceps which are the muscles at the front of your thighs which we use to sit and stand. The best way to slow down this deterioration is actually with physical activity. Physical activity helps with bone density, cardiovascular health and mental health.

The age factor

According to the NHS guidelines senior citizens should do activities that improve strength, balance and flexibility at least twice a week, as well as at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week or alternatively 75 minutes of vigorous activity if you are already active.

In addition, doctors also recommend that even if you can’t do yoga you should always stretch properly. Any kind of simple stretching can improve flexibility and can be done just about anywhere.

Although there are many benefits to yoga it’s not necessary as many people may not be able to manage it as they get older.

Is the chair a killer?

Some 60 years ago, researchers found that bus drivers had twice as many heart attacks as bus conductors. The reason was attributed to long hours of sitting.

Adults in the UK spend seven or more hours sitting down and this tends to increase as people get older. This increases the risk factor for things like heart disease, dementia and diabetes.

According to a 2016 analysis conducted with over a million people, it was found that you can counter the negative effects of a desk job by doing 60 to 75 minutes of moderate physical exercise every day.

One good way of doing this is to stand while talking on the phone or walk during meetings.

