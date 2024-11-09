Harris concedes, Trump triumphs: A new era of uncertainty begins as VP vows to keep fighting

In a stunning political shift, Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, marking the beginning of a new and uncertain era for America and the world.

According to Philstar, his crushing win was sealed on Wednesday (Oct 7), as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an emotional concession speech in Washington, vowing to ensure a peaceful transition of power despite the shock of her loss.

Harris concedes defeat in the election, not the fight

Speaking to a crowd of tearful supporters at Howard University, her alma mater, Harris urged Americans not to despair. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she said, her voice choked with emotion. “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that’s not the case.”

Her words contrasted sharply with Trump’s earlier political history—most notably his refusal to accept defeat in 2020, which culminated in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Harris had been a vocal critic of Trump throughout her campaign, painting him as a threat to democracy. But, unexpectedly, she called the president-elect to offer her congratulations before addressing the nation.

The ‘comeback’

Trump, who had promised a political revolution when he first took office, returned to the White House after four years of tumultuous and highly controversial rule.

The 78-year-old, poised to become the oldest person ever to assume the presidency, had won more votes than in 2020, despite legal troubles, two impeachments, and a fierce backlash from his critics.

His win, achieved in the early hours of Wednesday, was largely driven by voters disillusioned with the economic struggles that had plagued the nation during Joe Biden’s term.

Exit polls indicated that voters were primarily concerned with the economy, with inflation rates soaring after the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris had hoped to boost support among women, but CNN’s exit polling revealed a significant drop in that demographic, with her margin of victory among women falling sharply from 2020.

Though Biden, 81, dropped out of the race in July citing age-related concerns, he invited Trump to the White House for an official meeting. Trump, who has long styled himself as the embodiment of political disruption, accepted, with his spokesman stating that he “looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly.”

The financial markets responded positively to Trump’s victory, with Wall Street and the dollar both surging on expectations of aggressive economic growth policies under the incoming president.

MAGA: Hopefully, not just rhetoric

In his first victory speech, Trump promised to make good on his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” and declared that his political triumph was “a victory that our country has never seen before.”

In Arizona, Jimmy Archuleta, a 47-year-old auto worker, was among many who celebrated Trump’s victory. “I just hope he’ll make the price of groceries and gas more reasonable,” Archuleta said, underscoring the widespread desire for economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Global leaders were quick to offer their congratulations to Trump, despite the concerns his “America First” stance has raised on the world stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has been embroiled in war with Russia since 2022, expressed confidence in Trump’s leadership following a “positive” phone call on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch Trump ally, is likely to benefit from the U.S. president-elect’s hawkish stance in the Middle East, especially regarding his support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Trump’s appeal extended beyond his base of white working-class voters, as Hispanic and Black Americans—traditionally Democratic strongholds—shifted towards him in larger numbers. Trump managed to flip key battleground states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, which Biden had won in 2020, and appeared poised to win the popular vote for the first time in his career.

In an unexpectedly smooth electoral outcome, the Republican Party also took control of the Senate, further bolstering Trump’s ability to push through his policies once inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

While Harris’ campaign had focused on opposing Trump’s divisive rhetoric and often inflammatory policies, voters appeared swayed by his promises to tackle issues like immigration and the economy.

Trump’s victory signals a deepening divide in American politics, as the nation braces for the return of a president whose impact on the political landscape will be felt for years to come.