Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopts Ellen DeGeneres’ chicken

Ellen DeGeneres’ chicken is now receiving special treatment at the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In an Instagram post on January 13, DeGeneres shared a photo of her chicken coop and revealed that one of her chickens, Sinkie, had to be relocated due to an injury. Fortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped in to provide a new home for Sinkie in their coop.

DeGeneres expressed gratitude for the royal couple’s assistance, stating, “Sinkie had to be re-homed even though her leg was healed since our hens were still bothering her. Fortunately, there was space in our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop for one more. Her royal title is still to be determined.”

Chicken bond

The camaraderie between DeGeneres and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex goes back several years, with the couples even attending DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal in February 2023. They share a common residence in Montecito, California.

Since their move to California in 2020 and their transition away from senior royal duties, Harry and Markle have developed a passion for rescuing chickens, housing them in a coop named “Archie’s Chick Inn” in honor of their eldest son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.

In a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021, Harry spoke about Markle’s longstanding desire to have chickens. The couple has not only focused on feathered friends; they also have three dogs – a black Labrador named Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and another rescue beagle named Mia. Markle described the dogs as both energetic squirrel chasers and emotional support companions.

Love for rescue animals

Markle’s affinity for rescue animals dates back to 2012 when she adopted her first dog, Bogart, with encouragement from Ellen DeGeneres. Although Bogart couldn’t join Markle in the U.K. when she moved to be with Harry, the actress has maintained a strong bond with her pets over the years.

In other news, many years back, Prince Harry presented his youngest nephew, Prince Louis, with a first-edition copy of Winnie the Pooh valued at £8,000 (slightly over $10,000) for his christening in 2018, according to The Sun. However, as reported by the outlet, it seems unlikely that Louis has had the opportunity to read it. The reason is not because of the feud between the brothers but because Louis might accidentally damage the gift.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG