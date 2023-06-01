Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Divorce coming up?

There have reportedly been long-standing problems in the Harry-Meghan marriage, with reports indicating that Harry sought the advice of divorce attorneys several months ago, according to Lady Colin Campbell, a well-known author, and socialite.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that Lady Campbell made these remarks in response to rumors that Harry had been spending time alone in hotels, one close to his Montecito, California, property and one in Los Angeles.

The difficulty, in the socialite’s opinion, is that this knowledge may not be consistent with their public persona.

Additionally, Lady C said that Harry would have a tough time addressing any marital problems if there were any, given how openly he has spoken about his flaws and drug usage.

Harry-Meghan Split?

According to recent rumors, the Duke of Sussex has a reservation at a Montecito hotel brand, close to their £12 million home where he lives with Meghan and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. This may be an indication that the Harry-Meghan love story is on the rocks.

Likewise, The Sun was informed by sources that Harry occasionally stays at this hotel alone. Additionally, he is rumored to attend a fitness class called Barry’s Bootcamp at the gym close to his lodging at the San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles.

Divorce within the Royal Family

In the past, divorce was frowned upon and considered highly scandalous within royal circles, but attitudes have changed over time.

Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret, went through a divorce in 1978. Since then, there have been several divorces among the royal family members.

In 1992, the year dubbed the “Annus Horribilis” for the Queen, her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew both went through highly publicized divorces.

Prince Charles divorced Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew divorced Sarah Ferguson. Prince Charles remarried in 2005 to Camilla Parker Bowles, who was also a divorcee.

While divorce is now more accepted within the royal family, there are still certain expectations and protocols to be followed, particularly when it comes to the marriage choices of those in direct line to the throne.

The photo above is from Wikipedia

