Harry and Meghan dubbed scrounges, always on the lookout for freebies

In a similar vein, he said that the royal couple’s constant demand for expenses had angered Spotify bosses and that is why their £18m podcast contract was cancelled.

Speaking to GB news’ Dan Wooton he said, “They are scrounges, the Sussexes. I heard this particular story which is extraordinary which is that [sic] Harry and Meghan were invited to this sun-kissed place by the beach, they were staying for a couple of days and arrived in the host’s private jet as usual…

“They heard that someone else who was there was quite an interesting person and also had a beautiful house by a beach and Meghan went up to her and said, ‘Let’s talk, let’s become friends.’

Bower said that the couple require at least three to four million a year to pay their overheads.

