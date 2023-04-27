Harry Potter star welcomes first child with girlfriend

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is now a father! It was reported that the actor and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child. The baby’s gender or date of birth has not been revealed.

Radcliffe and Darke were seen pushing a stroller on a walk in New York City Monday, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Harry Potter Starting a Family

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his role as Harry Potter, was spotted taking a stroll with his girlfriend Erin Darke and their newborn baby. The couple, who met while filming “Kill Your Darlings” in 2012, announced in March that they were expecting their first child. Radcliffe was seen wearing a mask, a baseball cap, a hoodie, and grey jeans while pushing a blue pram, while Darke opted for jeans, a green coat, and a mask

Happy With Girlfriend

The pair are known to be low profile and rarely make red carpet appearances. They like working together but don’t want to do it all the time. In a March 2022 interview with People, the actor gushed about how “happy” he is with the actress.

“I’ve got a really nice life,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much.”

In a previous interview with Newsweek, Radcliffe mentioned that he wants his future children to be around film sets, but he does not want them to become famous like him.

