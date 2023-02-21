Harry Styles drinks from a shoe at Australian concert

Former One Direction member Harry Styles made his way Down Under for a concert and partook in a “disgusting” Australian tradition. On Monday night, the singer played his first Aussie show in Perth and he did a ‘shoey’, by drinking alcohol out of his Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of],” Styles said, referencing the “shoey,” which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Fans captured the moment when the 29-year-old Harry Styles filled up his shoe with alcohol before chugging it in front of a cheering crowd.

Harry Styles Did The Shoey

“I feel like a different person,” he joked as he slipped his $780 Adidas x Gucci shoe back on his foot.

“I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people,” he went on.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length.”

Fans were quick to react on social media after videos from the concert began circulating online.

“Sweaty shoe juice no thank u,” one person wrote, while another asked, “why r ppl cheering i feel sick.”

A third person chimed in, “i cant defend this.”

“This is so horrible,” a social media user commented.

“Why Harry Why,” another one wrote.

Other celebrities have done the shoey before

On past tours, other musicians Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves participated in the Australian rite of passage.

The New York Times reports that a number of famous people have participated in the rite when travelling to Australia, including Machine Gun Kelly, Gerard Butler, and Luke Bryan.

According to the New York Times, the owner of the shoe wears the wet shoe the remainder of the night.

The Grammy winner’s most recent performance comes after a 42-date run of sold-out performances in the United States that started in 2021.

In his acceptance speech for British artist of the year at the BRIT Awards, he discussed the length of his career, which began before One Direction and The X Factor were formed in 2010.

Styles is grateful to his mother for her support

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you. I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” Styles said in his speech.

He added, “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight.” Styles was heavily criticized for saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” while accepting an award for album of the year at the recent Grammys.

Styles also thanked his family for being “supportive, understanding, patient” and the most “loving family I could ever ask for.”

