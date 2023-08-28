Heated arguments between Spears and Asghari before divorce

According to a recent TV special titled “Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair,” it was claimed that Britney Spears suffered a head injury during a heated argument with her husband, Sam Asghari, before their divorce.

The founder of TMZ, Harvey Levin, alleged that the couple had a serious fight in London where Spears ended up tripping and hitting a coffee table, resulting in a head injury that required stitches.

However, a source has contradicted this claim, stating that the incident did not occur and that Spears and Asghari have never been to London together. Lawyers representing Spears and Asghari have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Divorce just after 14 months

The TV special’s executive producer, Charles Latibeaudiere, mentioned that Asghari found Spears’ alleged “volatility” overwhelming, leading him to file for divorce after just 14 months of marriage on August 16. TMZ had previously reported that Asghari suspected Spears of infidelity and that she had physically attacked him while he was asleep.

According to the outlet, Spears gave the former personal trainer a black eye while he was sleeping. But sources close to the pop star denied the claims. A source told Page Six that Asghari is 6 foot 2 and Spears is 5 foot 4, so how could Spears attack Asghari?

Spears splitting up

On August 17, Asghari posted on Instagram that ‘s-t happens’ while Spears wrote to her 42 million followers a few days later that she was shocked and could not take the pain anymore.

Spears and Asghari, who started dating in late 2016 and got married in June 2022, reportedly have a prenuptial agreement safeguarding Spears’ wealth. Despite the turmoil, sources have stated that Spears remains focused on her work, including an upcoming songwriters camp for her first album since 2016.

Spears’ new memoir

It was reported that Asghari will not gain any money from the pop star’s new memoir. Due to be launched in October this year, the singer may not be able to amend the content so close to the launch date.

