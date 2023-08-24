Heidi Klum reportedly eats 900 calories a day and reveals her weight

Heidi Klum provided her fans with some interesting insights recently.

The 50-year-old celebrity shared details about her health in response to questions from her Instagram followers regarding her weight and eating habits.

Low-calorie diet for Klum

According to The Daily Mail, on August 20th, Klum revealed through an Instagram Story that she starts her day with a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. While she didn’t elaborate further, she did mention that she consumes no more than 900 calories per day.

In a light-hearted manner, when a fan inquired about her weight, Klum not only complied by sharing a photo of herself standing on a scale but also found the question amusing.

The model joked that her scale has gone dusty and has gone out of commission.

Weighing 138 pounds

Klum later confirmed in another Instagram Story that her weight is 138 pounds.

This isn’t the first instance in recent years where the judge of “America’s Got Talent” has been candid about her appearance. In 2020, she spoke openly about embracing her body more than ever before.

She told Red magazine that she felt content about how she looks and if she wasn’t, she would make changes. She wears what she wants and lives her life authentically. While her diet might seem rigorous, Klum mentioned that it has become a habit for her.

Became a routine

Klum had to work on it at the start and now it is just a routine. She added that there are many choices available and just opt for the right ones. That way, one does not face the struggle.

However, despite her consistent routine, Klum doesn’t hesitate to deviate from it on special occasions. Last October, she marked an Instagram milestone by posting a picture of herself in her underwear while eating cake in bed—a lighthearted and natural gesture.

In the October 16 post she wrote ’10 Million’ and thanked her fans. Klum added that the cake was for them but she will enjoy it. In November 2021, the model wore a playful floral lingerie set while holding a plate of pie while lounging in bed.

"Oh! My!" she playfully captioned the post. "Delicious Pie!"

