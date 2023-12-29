Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage reputed to be on the rocks

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky surprised some people on December 14 when she posted a photograph on Instagram with her kids putting up the Christmas tree minus Chris Hemsworth. The photo was taken at their Byron Bay mansion.

“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark. The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that. They’re still a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple,” said a source close to the couple.

In October Elsa flew off to Japan with their 9-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha while Chris flew off to Iceland with their 11-year-old daughter India.

In November, the couple went on separate trips again.

Hemsworth – Pataky: Perfect couple?

“They were both the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long – both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect, But things have changed,” says the source.

The source also said that the fact that he’s stepped away from Hollywood to focus on family and she wanting to act more isn’t a good sign at all.

According to a news report from a source in Woman’s Day, the couple have decided that they need space and are taking a little break from each other.

The speculation that there was trouble in paradise also started when Elsa was absent during Chris’s recent outing at the AFL grand final match which he attended with his brother Liam and their parents Craig and Leonie.

Emotional support

Elsa seems to be leaning on her brother for emotional support. She posted a sibling snap on Instagram with her brother Cristian Prieto with the statement: “I smile because you are my BROTHER, I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it!”

Chris and Elsa met in 2010 and got married in December the same year. They had their daughter India in 2012 and twin boys in 2014.



