Chris Hemsworth says he won’t get as shredded for next Thor film

Chris Hemsworth has made the definitive decision not to get as shredded as he did for Thor: Love and Thunder in the next Marvel Thor film.

But he also told fans not to worry it’s not like he is going to let himself go like he did for Avengers:Endgame.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor meets up with Odinson, post Endgame and sheds the extra pounds going back to his godlike physique.

Hemsworth said to get his look in the latest instalment of the Marvel franchise, he worked out like crazy to make himself the most toned, muscled and strongest he has ever been. But in future he will not be going to such extremes.

“Each time I’ve played the character and put the muscle on and put the size on then lost it for something else and played another character, there’s muscle memory, and I used to say it sort of got easier each time. This was particularly hard. I think because the target weight we aimed for was quite a ways above where I’d been before.

“We had 12 months when I was at home, just training and sort of you know, puppeteer it the body and manipulating and trying to like, ‘Okay we could try more swimming now or try more martial arts. It really was a fun exploration, but I don’t know, maybe I’m getting old, but things just started to hurt more.”

However Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t do as well at the box office. The Australian actor first played the God of Thunder in the first standalone Thor movie in 2011 and has gotten bigger and bigger ever since.

The actor has spoken about his training regimen in the past in USA Today.

He said that at one point he had gotten larger than ever for the movie and credited to boredom brought on by the COVID lockdown.

“It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been,” he said.

The actor also said that his wife Elsa Pataky who makes a cameo in the film, commented that she wasn’t a fan of his more muscular body and had said that it was “too much”.

“There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’, but a lot of female friends and family are like ‘Yuck’,” he said.

