;
Thierry Henry on Messi’s struggles at Inter Miami: “If you don’t have that type of talent, the level will drop.”

ByNidhi

February 14, 2024
Thierry Henry, a former player for Barcelona and Arsenal, has focused his opinion on Lionel Messi’s recent struggles at Inter Miami and how much of a role Major League Soccer’s skill pool plays in it. Since the Herons have not performed well in the preseason, Henry says that Messi, although he can certainly have an impact on the field, performs best when he is with elite teammates. The seasoned player, who is now a pundit, highlights that for Messi to fully unleash his unmatched talent, a supporting cast of outstanding players is necessary.

Although Henry, who was formerly in the Major League Soccer, does not point the finger solely at the American league for his problems, he correctly points out that elite players often suffer with consistency. His viewpoint cuts beyond geographical boundaries to emphasize the global challenge professional athletes face in continuing to perform at their best.

Thierry Henry said; “I mean Leo (Messi) is just unstoppable wherever he goes. He will score goals, and it has nothing to do with the league. But having said that, you know, it’s a new league. I mean how do you battle with history?”

“You guys will know, like, the best players are often in Europe. So, you will have those guys playing there and if you don’t have that type of talent, the level will drop. But, the level will drop in a lot of leagues not only in the MLS.” Henry says according to article from sportskeeda.com.

Preseason injuries hindered Lionel Messi, who was absent from Inter Miami’s victory over Hong Kong XI. His lone goal came in Al-Hilal’s 4-3 defeat. The final friendly at DRV PNK Stadium on February 15th against Newell’s Old Boys is anticipated by fans to be his return. Before the new season begins, Messi wants to make amends.

For Inter Miami in the previous season, how did Lionel Messi perform?

The United States witnessed a soccer extravaganza when Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Messi, who came on a free transfer from PSG, was a major contributor to their 2023 League Cup victory despite their current struggles. During a brief period the previous season, he dominated the Leagues Cup with 10 goals and an assist, dazzling with 11 goals and five assists in 14 appearances. Messi’s influence in Florida is proof of his unwavering skill on the field.

Conservatives angry at Houston Police Dept for investigating attacker’s gender identity 

Entertainment Celebrity Sports

