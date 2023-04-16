Herbal Pharm: Alleviating Singaporean Ailments with Passion and Purpose

Herbal Pharm, a nutraceutical company established in Singapore in 2004, has been on a mission to keep Singaporeans healthy and live better. The company focuses on developing supplements specific to the Singaporean lifestyle, combatting health issues caused by urban living and the hot, humid weather. With a range of premium, nutraceutical products that help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, alleviate dry eye symptoms, provide joint care, and more, Herbal Pharm has become a trusted brand in Singapore.

Herbal Pharm: Range of Singapore-Centric Supplements

Dia-Med Nopal Cactus, Herbal Pharm’s top-selling supplement, helps maintain sugar levels in individuals while keeping them energetic. The i360 eye supplement alleviates dry eye symptoms and prevents long-term eye problems from developing, which is especially important for those who spend long hours in front of a computer screen or in air-conditioned offices. NutraJoint Gold Flex and the Traditional Aleppo Soap 30% Laurel Oil bar soap and shower gel provide joint care and alleviate eczema or atopic dermatitis for individuals living in hot and humid weather conditions. The Bladder Support Formula helps those with urinary incontinence, bladder control issues, or urinary tract infections.

Herbal Pharm’s Commitment to a Better You Shines Through in Customer Experience

Herbal Pharm’s focus on “For a Better You” is evident in their distribution channels, communications, quality, and customer experience. Same-day delivery is available island-wide, and customers have access to ongoing sharing of health and product knowledge through multiple channels and platforms. The company uses globally sourced ingredients from Bio EU and GMP accredited suppliers, and their quality control system is ISO-certified. With a personal touch, more than 25 trained customer service staff are ready to assist customers.

Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Beyond their products and services, Herbal Pharm is a company that cares about the environment and social responsibility. They have changed their plastic packaging to sustainable aluminum cans, strongly encouraging customers to collect and recycle supplement bottles. The company has also participated in Mediacorp’s 2021 Care and Share Programme and is a partner of the WWF-Singapore’s Plastic Action (PACT).

Herbal Pharm is a Singaporean brand that has nurtured and been supported by thousands of customers daily. The company is proud to have uplifted during the pandemic, as more citizens demand locally-made products. They have also given back to the community during that difficult period. Kanan Packrisamy, Herbal Pharm’s Chief Executive Officer, says, “We look forward to growing old, staying healthy and getting better every year with our fellow Singaporeans.”

In conclusion, Herbal Pharm is a nutraceutical company that has a passion for serving the needs of Singaporeans. With a focus on keeping Singaporeans healthy and living better, they offer a range of premium, nutraceutical products that combat health issues caused by urban living and the hot, humid weather. Their “For a Better You” motto is reflected in their distribution channels, communications, quality, and customer experience. The company also cares about social responsibility and the environment. With Herbal Pharm, Singaporeans can rest assured that they are getting quality products that support a healthier lifestyle.

Photo above is from Herbal Pharm

