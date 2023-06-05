Herbal Pharm Introduces Industry-Forefront Sustainable Innovations and Revolutionary BetterU Disk For Better Health in a Better World

Herbal Pharm, a Singapore-based company committed to providing innovative and effective healthcare solutions, is delighted to announce its significant efforts towards sustainability and the launch of a revolutionary BetterU Disk that helps boost immunity, a cup at a time.

Recognising the importance of creating a better future for everyone, Herbal Pharm is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental protection, particularly within the nutraceuticals and supplements industry. Taking the lead and championing sustainability causes aligned with their company mission, Herbal Pharm has implemented several measures, including the use of eco-friendly packaging materials, energy-efficient lighting, and renewable energy sources in their production and operations.

A key innovation in packaging involves the transition of Herbal Pharm supplements from plastic bottles to aluminum cans, resulting in the saving of over 2,500 plastic bottles. In addition to these initiatives, Herbal Pharm has established partnerships with organisations that champion ecological and sustainability causes, such as Zero Waste SG and the National Environment Agency. These collaborations enable Herbal Pharm to leverage their expertise, network, and community to further improve its sustainability framework.

One successful campaign introduced by Herbal Pharm is the “Bring Your Own (bag)” initiative, which has already resulted in a 70% reduction in plastic and paper bag usage within the first three months of implementation. Moreover, Herbal Pharm has streamlined its recycling efforts, leading to the recycling of 2,314.83 kg of packaging materials in 2022, including 64,841 cans and almost 300 kg of cardboard and paper.

To amplify their sustainability efforts, Herbal Pharm is proud to announce the launch of their latest innovation, the BetterU Disk. This simple yet revolutionary ceramic alloy coaster emits a unique field comprising primarily of terahertz and far-infrared waves, which rearranges the molecular structure of liquids and particles placed on it. The result is enhanced water absorption into body cells, better waste and toxin elimination, and a boosted immune system.

Water, constituting 70% of the body’s composition, is fundamental to life and plays a crucial role in bodily functions. Herbal Pharm recognizes its potential as a health booster and has developed the BetterU Disk to make it convenient for busy individuals to incorporate into their daily routines. The product’s proprietary technology coating enhances the absorption of all liquids, including supplements, skincare, and medications.

This leads to improved circulation, better skin condition, faster wound healing, enhanced gut health, increased energy levels, and overall well-being, all without the need for ingestion. Consumers may also notice an improved taste, flavour, and smoothness of their beverages due to the release of amino acids when using the disk.

From May 2023, Herbal Pharm will further demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations. By addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges faced by the world, Herbal Pharm aims to contribute to a better future for all.

Herbal Pharm’s BetterU Disk is priced at SGD 80 and is available for purchase online at www.herbalpharm.com and at Herbal Pharm store locations. More information on the BetterU disk here: https://www.herbalpharm.com.sg/product/betteru.

