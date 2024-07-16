Hero’s death for firefighter who was shot at rally during Donald Trump’s attempted assassination

No one could guess that a harmless day out attending a rally would result in death. Firefighter Corey Comperatore had no way of knowing that the day at the Trump rally at Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 would be his last.

He was one of many thousands of people who attended Donald Trump’s rally in the run-up to the presidential elections in November 2024.

Pennsylvania State police confirmed his identity on July 14. He died trying to protect his family and is seen as a hero by all who attended the rally that fateful day.

He was shot by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was killed by the Secret Service men shortly after.

An avid supporter of Donald Trump

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said he had spoken to Corey’s wife and two daughters. He said that he was told that Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there with the community of supporters.

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘yes’. She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family,” said Shapiro.

The police also said that in addition to the fatality, two other people had been injured. They were David Dutch, 57 from New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74 from Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both are currently in stable condition.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the victims’ families and it has raised $3 million as of July 14. Some 42,000 people and organisations have donated.

According to a CNN report, GOP Congressman Dan Meuser was sitting in the front row of the rally along with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick and Republican Rep. Mike Kelly. He saw someone get shot “no more than 20 feet behind them.”

”Everybody started, certainly screaming, asking for a medic, and honestly, it was a bloody scene,” said Meuser.

Another man, surgeon Joseph Meyn, from Grove City, Pennsylvania said that he had helped carry a man’s body out of the stadium.

“Just as I was panning back, I heard seven gunshots in rapid succession, in under two or three seconds. I am familiar with guns, I knew immediately it was gunfire. I saw him get hit,” Meyn told CNN.